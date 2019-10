Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 97A is closed due to an overturned semi.

The closure is around 11 kilometres south of Sicamous, between Seed Road and Davidson Drive.

An estimated time of opening is not available.

According to DriveBC, the highway closure is 1.1 kilometres in length.

Detours are in effect: northbound via Highway 97B to the Trans-Canada Highway, and southbound via the Trans-Canada Highway to Highway 97B.

