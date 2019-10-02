Highway 8 in Dundas closed after ‘erosion’ damage, says city

The City of Hamilton has closed Highway 8 Hill in Dundas after they say it suffered “significant erosion” since Tuesday night.

Crews will be on scene Wednesday to investigate and repair damage, the city said in a release.

READ MORE: 2 dead following crash on Hwy. 406 near St. Catharines

The roadway is closed in both directions between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue and the access will remain closed until further notice.

The City of Hamilton is currently responding to a significant erosion event on the Hwy 8 Hill in Dundas. In the interest of public safety, the road is closed in both directions between Bond St and Hillcrest Ave. Details: https://t.co/8BCvGryPZ0 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 2, 2019