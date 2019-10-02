dundas
October 2, 2019 10:52 am
Updated: October 2, 2019 11:35 am

Highway 8 in Dundas closed after ‘erosion’ damage, says city

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Damage on Highway 8 Hill in Ancaster.

City of Hamilton
The City of Hamilton has closed Highway 8 Hill in Dundas after they say it suffered “significant erosion” since Tuesday night.

Crews will be on scene Wednesday to investigate and repair damage, the city said in a release.

The roadway is closed in both directions between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue and the access will remain closed until further notice.

