2 dead following crash on Hwy. 406 near St. Catharines

Two people are dead after a collision on Highway 406 near St. Catharines in which one vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say a call came in around 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday reporting the crash, which took place at the intersection of Highway 406 and Glendale Avenue.

Collision reconstruction investigators believe a car was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 406 when it hit another vehicle with two occupants.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post that the vehicle with two people caught fire not long after the crash.

“The vehicle that was going the proper way ended up starting on fire, and the occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene,” said Schmidt. “We do believe it’s a male and a female.”

OPP say the driver of the vehicle believed to have been travelling in the wrong direction is in hospital with undisclosed injuries and has been identified as a 24-year-old man from Welland.

Schmidt said the man is expected to face impaired driving charges in the coming days.

All lanes on Highway 406 reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Two people are dead after a SB vehicle travelling the wrong way on #Hwy406/Glendale collided with a NB vehicle.

Driver in the wrong way vehicle taken to hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/N8HuoTikKy — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 2, 2019