Crime

1 kilo of meth found during West St. Paul traffic stop

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:28 pm
A man and woman from the RM of West St. Paul have been arrested after police found nearly a kilogram of meth during a traffic stop Friday.
A man and woman from the RM of West St. Paul have been arrested after police found nearly a kilogram of meth during a traffic stop Friday. Handout/RCMP

Two people are facing charges after police found a large amount of crystal meth during a traffic stop in West St. Paul Friday.

Officers pulled a vehicle over in front of a home in West St. Paul shortly before 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Despite meth crisis, more Winnipeg babies are born affected by opioids, alcohol: WRHA

Inside the vehicle police found nearly one kilogram of crystal meth.

Selkirk RCMP have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from the RM of West St. Paul, and charges are pending.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Manitoba RCMPMethTraffic StopCrystal MethSelkirk RCMPWest St. Paul
