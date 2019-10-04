1 kilo of meth found during West St. Paul traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people are facing charges after police found a large amount of crystal meth during a traffic stop in West St. Paul Friday.

Officers pulled a vehicle over in front of a home in West St. Paul shortly before 2 a.m.

Inside the vehicle police found nearly one kilogram of crystal meth.

Selkirk RCMP have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from the RM of West St. Paul, and charges are pending.

This morning, just before 2:00 am, Selkirk #rcmpmb stopped a vehicle in the RM of West St. Paul. Officers searched the vehicle & seized almost 1 kilogram of crystal meth. A 38 yo male & 27 yo female were arrested & charges are pending. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/obMxGlBo2X — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 4, 2019

1:55 Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth

Story continues below advertisement