1 kilo of meth found during West St. Paul traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after police found a large amount of crystal meth during a traffic stop in West St. Paul Friday.
Officers pulled a vehicle over in front of a home in West St. Paul shortly before 2 a.m.
Inside the vehicle police found nearly one kilogram of crystal meth.
Selkirk RCMP have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from the RM of West St. Paul, and charges are pending.
Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS