Crime

Man vandalizing Guelph train station carrying suspected crystal meth: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 4, 2019 11:15 am
File photo.
File photo. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly vandalizing the downtown train station on Thursday.

According to a news release, police received a report of someone causing damage to the train station but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The man was located just before midnight and officers found what is suspected to be crystal meth in his front pocket, police said.

READ MORE: 2 people charged after being hit by a car in Guelph, police say

They didn’t comment on the amount of damage the train station received or how much crystal meth was found.

The Guelph man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and breaching his probation.

He will make a court appearance in November.

Guelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphGuelph crystal methGuelph police crystal methGuelph police train stationGuelph train stationGuelph train station vandalized
