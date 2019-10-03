Menu

2 people charged after being hit by a car in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 3, 2019 2:03 pm
Guelph police say two people have been charged for not using a crosswalk after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.
Guelph police say two people have been charged for not using a crosswalk after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Two people from Brampton are not only nursing some wounds, but both have been charged by Guelph police after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of College Avenue and Lang Way at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a 2018 Volkswagen was travelling northbound and made a left turn before striking two pedestrians who were crossing College Avenue.

The two were taken hospital and treated for minor lower-body injuries. A 40-year-old man in the vehicle was not injured.

A 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were both charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to use a crosswalk.

Guelph police said pedestrians always need to cross the road at marked crosswalks and they need to be aware of their surroundings.

Chinese cities use water spray, facial recognition technology to stop jaywalkers
Chinese cities use water spray, facial recognition technology to stop jaywalkers
