2 people charged after being hit by a car in Guelph: police

Two people from Brampton are not only nursing some wounds, but both have been charged by Guelph police after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of College Avenue and Lang Way at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said a 2018 Volkswagen was travelling northbound and made a left turn before striking two pedestrians who were crossing College Avenue.
The two were taken hospital and treated for minor lower-body injuries. A 40-year-old man in the vehicle was not injured.
A 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were both charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to use a crosswalk.
Guelph police said pedestrians always need to cross the road at marked crosswalks and they need to be aware of their surroundings.
