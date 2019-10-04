RCMP probing deaths of livestock with genitals missing in northeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C., are investigating two suspicious deaths of livestock found with their genitals missing.

Police say they were alerted on Sept. 22 about a bull that had been dead for a “significant time” before a report was filed.

On Oct. 1, the detachment received another report, this time about a dead horse.

RCMP say investigators were unable to determine a cause of death in both instances, adding there were no indications either animal was killed by predators.

Police are not sure whether the two events are related but are considering them suspicious.

The locations where the two animals were found were not released by police.

The B.C. RCMP’s livestock section has been contacted for consultation in the cases.

RCMP are asking ranchers in the Fort St. John area to contact them immediately if they find livestock that may have died under suspicious circumstances.

They’re also asking ranchers to take extra security precautions, and to not take matters into their own hands if they see an intruder on their property.

“Reports of this nature are not common place and are taken very seriously by the RCMP,” Const. Chad Neustaeter said in a statement.

“Losing an animal in this way can be very traumatizing to the owners and our local farming community.”

Anyone who has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP or Crime Stoppers.