Ha Ling Peak, East End of Rundle hiking trails closed after dog attacked by cougar

The newly reopened Ha Ling Peak and nearby East End of Rundle hiking trails in Kananaskis Country have been closed due to a cougar attack.

In an advisory on the Alberta Environment and Parks website, the government said a dog had been attacked by a cougar in the area.

It wasn’t known as of 12:45 p.m. on Thursday whether the dog was seriously injured or if any people were involved or injured in the attack.

The trails were closed on Oct. 2 and the restrictions would remain in place until further notice.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time,” the government said.

Tips to avoid a surprise cougar encounter include:

Making plenty of noise

Be aware of surroundings and watch and listen for signs of cougars or other wildlife

Keep pets on a leash

More information on cougar safety can be found on the Alberta Environment and Parks website or through WildSmart.