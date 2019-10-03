Edmonton lawn sign shows Trudeau, Sohi with targets on their heads

Send this page to someone via email

The EPS police hate crime unit is looking into two controversial political signs posted on a lawn in southeast Edmonton.

One of the election signs, spotted on a lawn in the Meyonohk neighbourhood, shows a crosshair target on the foreheads of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Edmonton Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi.

The sign’s caption read: “Save our Country. Vote out these A$$wipes.”

Two signs on a lawn in southeast Edmonton, with one showing Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Edmonton Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi with crosshair targets on the foreheads, on Oct. 3, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

A second sign on the lawn showed Trudeau walking across Parliament Hill in Ottawa with his pants edited to appear to be on fire, with a caption below reading, “What’s that Nursery Rhyme? Liar Liar…?”

Both signs appear to be homemade.

On Wednesday night, the lawn also contained an official sign from Conservative candidate Tim Uppal, who responded Thursday morning.

“Threats of political violence have no place in our democracy,” he tweeted. “I’ve instructed my campaign to remove our sign from this property.”

Threats of political violence have no place in our democracy. I’ve instructed my campaign to remove our sign from this property. https://t.co/jzelwNR1ky — Tim S. Uppal (@TimUppal) October 3, 2019

The Uppal sign was gone from the lawn by noon, although it isn’t clear if the homeowner or campaign staff removed it.

Edmonton police said as of Thursday morning they had not received a formal complaint about the sign.

However, spokesperson Scott Pattison added the EPS Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit and INSET have been informed and are looking into it.

