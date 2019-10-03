Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP locate stolen truck, arrest three people

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 2:42 pm
According to Penticton RCMP, three people were arrested this week after a stolen truck was stopped.
According to Penticton RCMP, three people were arrested this week after a stolen truck was stopped. File / Global News

A man who police say is known to them was arrested, along with two other suspects, after a stolen truck was stopped earlier this week.

According to Penticton RCMP, on Monday at 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of an overnight break-and-enter in an industrial area.

Police say the culprits rummaged through several parked vehicles in an adjacent lot as well, before stealing a 2010 Chevy Silverado.

At 10 a.m. that morning, a K-9 Unit spotted the stolen truck near Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Road and it was later stopped by officers.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Penticton, plus another man, 29, and a woman, 23, were taken into custody.

Police say the driver is known to them, and that they are recommending charges of theft of vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

RCMP seek two suspects who stole vehicle at gunpoint

RCMP seek two suspects who stole vehicle at gunpoint
RCMP seek two suspects who stole vehicle at gunpoint
