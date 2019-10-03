Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog says Toronto officer charged with assault in May incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 12:53 pm
The SIU says officers saw a man in the middle of a downtown street around 5 p.m. and approached him.
Global News

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault following an investigation by the province’s watchdog organization.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 36-year-old constable is charged in connection with an incident on May 5.

READ MORE: Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital with serious injuries: SIU

The SIU says officers saw a man in the middle of a downtown street around 5 p.m. and approached him.

It says there was an interaction and shortly afterwards, the man was taken to hospital by ambulance and diagnosed with a serious injury.

The officer is set to appear in court on Oct. 31 on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeOfficer AssaultOntario's police watchdogSIUToronto Officer AssaultToronto Police Officer Charged
