Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

UPDATE: Standoff in Penticton; man taken to hospital with gunshot wound: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:20 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 7:43 pm
Police tape and cars surround a residence at the corner of Maple Street and Birch Avenue in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon.
Police tape and cars surround a residence at the corner of Maple Street and Birch Avenue in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon. Global News

UPDATE: A man has come out of the apartment building, with his hands up, that Penticton RCMP had surrounded.

The man crawled from the residence towards an armoured police vehicle.

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP in Penticton say a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday in what appeared to be a targeted incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at noon, inside a residence along the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: IIO report could see charges of attempted murder, assault after officer-involved Grand Forks shooting

“Investigation has led officers to believe an address on Maple Street, in Penticton, may be involved,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence. There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Sept. 13, 2019): Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated

Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated
Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated

Global News is on scene, along with many people who are watching the standoff unfold.

Police added the investigation is in its early stages.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeGunshot WoundOkanaganpentictonpenticton rcmpPoliceRCMPShootingsouth okanagan
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.