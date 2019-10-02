UPDATE: Standoff in Penticton; man taken to hospital with gunshot wound: RCMP

UPDATE: A man has come out of the apartment building, with his hands up, that Penticton RCMP had surrounded.
The man crawled from the residence towards an armoured police vehicle.
ORIGINAL STORY:
RCMP in Penticton say a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday in what appeared to be a targeted incident.
According to police, the incident occurred at noon, inside a residence along the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.
Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
READ MORE: IIO report could see charges of attempted murder, assault after officer-involved Grand Forks shooting
“Investigation has led officers to believe an address on Maple Street, in Penticton, may be involved,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.
“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence. There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”
WATCH BELOW (Aired Sept. 13, 2019): Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated
Global News is on scene, along with many people who are watching the standoff unfold.
Police added the investigation is in its early stages.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS