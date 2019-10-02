UPDATE: Standoff in Penticton; man taken to hospital with gunshot wound: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: A man has come out of the apartment building, with his hands up, that Penticton RCMP had surrounded.

The man crawled from the residence towards an armoured police vehicle.

A man has come out of the apartment with his hands up. He then crawled from the residence toward the armoured vehicle. RCMP have bound his hands on Maple Street in #penticton pic.twitter.com/zeAsCMcwCj — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

RCMP are now calling for another person(s) to come out the front door on Maple Street pic.twitter.com/x7yQ5qeZyN — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

Penticton RCMP have confirmed that multiple suspects have come out of the apartment that is surrounded on Maple Street in #penticton — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP in Penticton say a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday in what appeared to be a targeted incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at noon, inside a residence along the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigation has led officers to believe an address on Maple Street, in Penticton, may be involved,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP are attempting to coax a person(s) out of an apartment on Maple Street in Penticton they believe is related to the man who was shot on Winnipeg around 12 pm pic.twitter.com/EntZ41RmQs — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence. There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Sept. 13, 2019): Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated

1:18 Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated

Global News is on scene, along with many people who are watching the standoff unfold.

Police added the investigation is in its early stages.

An armoured vehicle has arrived on scene in #penticton addition to a heavy police presence on Maple street. After a man was shot and sent to hospital pic.twitter.com/G7RqDzebeB — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

A witness who has been watching the scene for hours said that five men have already come outside of the apartment on Maple Street — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) October 2, 2019

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.