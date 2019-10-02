London sports roundup: Damian Warner underway in decathlon, big win for London Nationals

London’s Damian Warner is off to an excellent start in the decathlon at the World Track and Field Championships. Warner ran a 10.35 in the 100m to kick off the competition. Then, Warner jumped 7.67 metres in the long jump and came very close to his personal best in shot put. The reigning Pan-Am Games champion was just centimetres off his personal best.

Those results had Warner battling with fellow Canadian and Toronto native Pierce LePage and Kevin Mayer of France for top spot on Day 1.

Mayer is the defending World Champion in the event. He set a new world record last September with 9126 points.

Londoner Alysha Newman posted the best finish for a Canadian female when she came fifth in pole vault on the weekend.

Nationals add to their roster and win big

The London Nationals defeated the Leamington Flyers 8-4 on Wednesday night at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

The game featured a matchup of the top two teams in the GOJHL’s Western Conference. The Flyers came in with a one point advantage but the Nationals passed them in the standings thanks to a five-goal outburst in the second period. Cal Davis led the way with a pair of goals and Josh Castle had a goal and two assists.

This week the Nationals announced the signing of Londoners Ryan Martin and Eric Guest, both of whom played last year in the Ontario Hockey League. Martin was with the Erie Otters and Guest spent part of the year in Kitchener.

McMichael named OHL Player of the week

Heading into the 2019-20 season, London Knights general manager Mark Hunter was interested to see how Connor McMichael would do.

McMichael had just been selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. He was coming off a 36-goal season last year and a strong performance at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., and Hunter wondered whether the third-year forward “could score 50 goals.”

That remains to be seen, but McMichael is off to a superb start. In his first four games, he has seven goals and three assists for 10 points and earned OHL Player of the Week honours on September 30.

The Ajax, Ont., native sits second in the league in points per game and is tied for first in power-play goals with four.

McMichael put on eight pounds over the summer and set a goal to improve on last year’s point total of 72.

London has just one game this week. They will play the Ottawa 67’s at Budweiser Gardens on Friday night at 7:30.

The return of Marcus Capers

The London Lightning have announced that guard Marcus Capers has resigned for the 2019-2020 season, his fifth with the team. Capers is known for his ability to dunk and has become a fixture and team leader on the three-time champion Lightning. Capers says he is happy to be back and believes the Lightning have some “unfinished business” to tend to.

Fanshawe Falcons capture OCAA silver in men’s golf

The Fanshawe Falcons are headed home from Cataraqui, Ont., with a whole lot of hardware. As a team, they won silver at the OCAA Provincial Golf Championships but the big day belonged to Thomas Code of Dorchester, Ont., who finished atop the leaderboard. Code also set a Fanshawe record for best one day score after shooting a 65. The Falcons have now won the past two OCAA titles.

Western’s Megan Girardi named OUA athlete of the week

Megan Girardi has proven tough to score on in 2019. Two more shutouts for the Western Mustangs women’s soccer team over the weekend have taken her season total to 10 and have earned Girardi honours as the OUA’s Female Athlete of the Week.

The Mustangs are 8-0-2 on the year and sit tied for first overall in the OUA standings with Ottawa.