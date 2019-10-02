Body found in Gilbert Plains house fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Dauphin RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the community of Gilbert Plains.

Police said they were called to the home around 7:45 a.m Tuesday and found it engulfed in flames.

Firefighters told police a body was found inside.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate along with RCMP.

This morning at 7:45 am, Dauphin #rcmpmb were notified of a house engulfed in flames in the community of Gilbert Plains. Officers attended & fire personnel advised there was a body found inside. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 2, 2019

