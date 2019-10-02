Menu

Fire

Body found in Gilbert Plains house fire: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:03 pm
Firefighters in a line.
Firefighters in a line. Pixabay

Dauphin RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the community of Gilbert Plains.

Police said they were called to the home around 7:45 a.m Tuesday and found it engulfed in flames.

Fire that killed 93-year-old deliberately set: RCMP

Firefighters told police a body was found inside.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate along with RCMP.

WATCH: Fire tears through homeless camp under the Osborne Bridge
Fire tears through homeless camp under the Osborne Bridge
Fire tears through homeless camp under the Osborne Bridge
TAGS
Dauphin RCMP, fatal house fire, Fire, Gilbert Plains, House Fire, RCMP, RCMP Manitoba
