Body found in Gilbert Plains house fire: RCMP

Dauphin RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the community of Gilbert Plains.
Police said they were called to the home around 7:45 a.m Tuesday and found it engulfed in flames.
Firefighters told police a body was found inside.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate along with RCMP.
