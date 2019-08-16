Fire that killed 93-year-old deliberately set: RCMP

RCMP investigators have determined a Cross Lake house fire that killed a 93-year-old woman was deliberately set.

Cross Lake RCMP officers first noticed smoke coming from a home in the northern Manitoba community around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 9.

Police tried to get in through the front door but were turned back by heavy smoke. As they broke windows to help clear the smoke, they noticed a woman on the floor of the home.

The woman was pulled out of the burning home, but later died.

Leona Blacksmith, 38, from Cross Lake, was arrested two days after the fatal blaze and has been charged with second-degree murder.

