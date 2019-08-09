Senior killed in Cross Lake house fire

Police are investigating an early morning fatal house fire in Cross Lake.

Cross Lake RCMP officers first noticed smoke coming from the home around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The officers tried to get in through the front door but were turned back by heavy smoke. As they broke windows to help clear the smoke, they noticed a woman on the floor of the home.

The officers rushed into the home and pulled the woman outside.

The 93-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

