August 9, 2019 5:40 pm
Senior killed in Cross Lake house fire

Cross Lake RCMP are investigating a house fire in Cross Lake early Friday that left a 93-year-old woman dead.

Police are investigating an early morning fatal house fire in Cross Lake.

Cross Lake RCMP officers first noticed smoke coming from the home around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The officers tried to get in through the front door but were turned back by heavy smoke. As they broke windows to help clear the smoke, they noticed a woman on the floor of the home.

The officers rushed into the home and pulled the woman outside.

The 93-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

