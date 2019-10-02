19-year-old man charged after incident leads to cancelled classes at Georgian College in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Some classes were cancelled and a building was closed at Georgian College’s Barrie campus on Wednesday due to an overnight incident that involved fire extinguishers, according to the school.

“Barrie police responded and were able to apprehend the male individual, who is not a Georgian College student.”

A 19-year-old man from Christian Island has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, Peter Leon.

Building "A" at the Barrie Campus is closed and classes in that building are cancelled today, Oct. 2, due to an overnight incident. All other buildings at the Barrie Campus are open – and classes are on as scheduled. — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) October 2, 2019

“We got the call at 5:34 this morning for an unwanted person,” Leon said, adding that the suspect was in the building when police arrived on the scene.

“A fire extinguisher was discharged on two occasions,” Leon said. “It was pretty much contained, from what I understand, to the hallway area.”

Calvano said in a statement that cleanup crews have been working in Georgian College’s Building A and that the used fire extinguishers will be replaced.

The 19-year-old man has a court date of Nov. 18, Leon said, adding that police have concluded their investigation.

It’s expected the cleanup will be finished on Wednesday and that classes will resume as scheduled in Georgian College’s Building A on Thursday morning, Calvano said.

