Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old man charged after incident leads to cancelled classes at Georgian College in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 2:03 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 2:06 pm
Barrie police responded to an overnight call at Georgian College that prompted the school to cancel some classes on Wednesday.
Barrie police responded to an overnight call at Georgian College that prompted the school to cancel some classes on Wednesday. Georgian College

Some classes were cancelled and a building was closed at Georgian College’s Barrie campus on Wednesday due to an overnight incident that involved fire extinguishers, according to the school.

“Sometime before 6 a.m. this morning (Oct. 2), as Georgian’s security [was] opening the Barrie campus, an individual entered the premises and used fire extinguishers on both floors of A Building and also set off the fire alarm,” Roman Calvano, Georgian College’s campus safety services director, said in statement.

“Barrie police responded and were able to apprehend the male individual, who is not a Georgian College student.”

READ MORE: Georgian College in Barrie to reopen Thursday following fire

A 19-year-old man from Christian Island has been charged with mischief over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, Peter Leon.

“We got the call at 5:34 this morning for an unwanted person,” Leon said, adding that the suspect was in the building when police arrived on the scene.

“A fire extinguisher was discharged on two occasions,” Leon said. “It was pretty much contained, from what I understand, to the hallway area.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Georgian College offers free courses to Canadian newcomers

Calvano said in a statement that cleanup crews have been working in Georgian College’s Building A and that the used fire extinguishers will be replaced.

The 19-year-old man has a court date of Nov. 18, Leon said, adding that police have concluded their investigation.

It’s expected the cleanup will be finished on Wednesday and that classes will resume as scheduled in Georgian College’s Building A on Thursday morning, Calvano said.

READ MORE: Georgian College to offer one-on-one help to mature students who want to go back to school

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Barrie CrimeBarrie Police ServiceChristian IslandCrimeGeorgian CollegeGeorgian College BarrieGeorgian College classes cancelledGeorgian College fire extinguisher incidentGeorgian College overnight incidentMischief at Georgian Collegemischief over $5000
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.