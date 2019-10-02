Volleyball, football spotlighted in Saskatoon High School Huddle

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been another busy week in the Saskatoon high school sports scene.

Football and soccer teams are already hitting the midway mark of their regular-season schedules and senior volleyball isn’t far behind.

Kicking off the latest edition of the High School Huddle is girl’s volleyball action between E.D. Feehan and École canadienne-française, and Saskatoon Christian School and Walter Murray.

In football highlights, Bedford Road took on E.D. Feehan, and it was a close game between North Battleford and Evan Hardy.

High School Huddle airs on Global News at 10 every Tuesday during the high school sports season.

