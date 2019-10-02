Menu

Volleyball, football spotlighted in Saskatoon High School Huddle

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 12:23 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 12:27 pm
Volleyball, football spotlighted in Saskatoon High School Huddle for Oct. 1
WATCH: Volleyball and football are featured in High School Huddle.

It’s been another busy week in the Saskatoon high school sports scene.

Football and soccer teams are already hitting the midway mark of their regular-season schedules and senior volleyball isn’t far behind.

READ MORE: Soccer and football highlight Saskatoon High School Huddle for Sept. 24

Kicking off the latest edition of the High School Huddle is girl’s volleyball action between E.D. Feehan and École canadienne-française, and Saskatoon Christian School and Walter Murray.

In football highlights, Bedford Road took on E.D. Feehan, and it was a close game between North Battleford and Evan Hardy.

High School Huddle airs on Global News at 10 every Tuesday during the high school sports season.

