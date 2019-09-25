Canada
September 25, 2019 2:03 pm

Soccer and football highlight Saskatoon High School Huddle for Sept. 24

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH: Ryan Flaherty with the latest sports action in High School Huddle.

A A

It’s been an action-packed few weeks to kick off the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) schedule.

Four different sports are now in full swing, including football and fall soccer.

READ MORE: Kelly Bowers remembered by family, Saskatoon sports community

Highlights from girl’s and boy’s soccer, and football action between St. Joseph and Aden Bowman are featured in this edition of the High School Huddle.

High School Huddle airs on Global News at 10 every Tuesday during the high school sports season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Football
High School Huddle
High School Sports
Saskatoon High School Huddle
Saskatoon High School Sports
Saskatoon Sports
Soccer
SSSAD

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.