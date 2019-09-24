Sports
Saskatoon Blades facing overage player dilemma

Riley McKay (#39) is one of four overage player still on the Saskatoon Blades roster. The team has until Oct. 10 to decide which three players it will keep.

The Saskatoon Blades have a big decision to make with the Oct. 10 Western Hockey League (WHL) overage player deadline looming.

The Blades currently have four 20-year-olds on its roster — forwards Riley McKay and Ryan Hughes and defencemen Scott Walford and Nolan Kneen.

Management now needs to decide who will be the odd man out.

A case could be made for each one of them to stay as they each bring different qualities to the team.

The Blades have been rotating the quartet in and out of the lineup as only three can be dressed in any one game, a theme that will continue until one is traded.

“It’s not easy for them, it’s definitely not easy for us to relay that message. You know we had a five-year guy sit out a home opener, his last home opener tonight, that’s not easy, but it’s part of the business” said Blades head coach Mitch Love.

“They’ve been pro about their approach and that and we’ll continue to do that until we have to make decisions.”

Hughes had a goal and two assists in the season-opening 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Sept. 20.

Walford added a goal and an assist in the game, while Kneen had an assist.

Hughes and Walford have played both games this season, while McKay dressed for the team’s home opener on Sept. 21, which they lost 1-0 to the Raiders. Kneen sat out that game.

The Blades are back in action at home on Sept. 27 when they take on the Winnipeg Ice.

