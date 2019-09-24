Saskatoon Blades facing overage player dilemma

The Saskatoon Blades have a big decision to make with the Oct. 10 Western Hockey League (WHL) overage player deadline looming.

The Blades currently have four 20-year-olds on its roster — forwards Riley McKay and Ryan Hughes and defencemen Scott Walford and Nolan Kneen.

READ MORE: Expectations high as Saskatoon Blades begin 2019-20 WHL season

Management now needs to decide who will be the odd man out.

A case could be made for each one of them to stay as they each bring different qualities to the team.

The Blades have been rotating the quartet in and out of the lineup as only three can be dressed in any one game, a theme that will continue until one is traded.

“It’s not easy for them, it’s definitely not easy for us to relay that message. You know we had a five-year guy sit out a home opener, his last home opener tonight, that’s not easy, but it’s part of the business” said Blades head coach Mitch Love.

“They’ve been pro about their approach and that and we’ll continue to do that until we have to make decisions.”

READ MORE: Five things to watch in the 2019-20 Western Hockey League season

Hughes had a goal and two assists in the season-opening 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders on Sept. 20.

Walford added a goal and an assist in the game, while Kneen had an assist.

Hughes and Walford have played both games this season, while McKay dressed for the team’s home opener on Sept. 21, which they lost 1-0 to the Raiders. Kneen sat out that game.

WATCH: Nolan Maier last line of defence for Saskatoon Blades

The Blades are back in action at home on Sept. 27 when they take on the Winnipeg Ice.