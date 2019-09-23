Kelly Bowers remembered by family, Saskatoon sports community

People paid their last respects to a man who affected thousands in the Saskatoon sports community over several generations.

Kelly Bowers, known to many as Biff, passed away from a heart attack last week at the age of 70.

The former high school teacher was a referee and a coach for any sport that needed him.

He received the Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association Award of merit in 2007 upon his retirement as an educator.

Bowers was still heavily involved with the Kinsmen Football League when he passed away. He received the Investors Group Volunteer Award in 2008 from Football Saskatchewan for his long-time service to the game of football in Saskatoon and the province.

As offensive coordinator for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Saskatoon Hilltops for 12 years, Bowers was part of national championships teams in 1991 and 1996.

That’s when Bowers developed a close friendship with former Hilltops head coach and current Huskies Athletics chief athletics officer Dave Hardy, who served as the emcee at the celebration of life on Sept. 21 at Prairieland Park, where close to 1,000 people came together to remember Bowers.

“He was a great friend who I respected so much because he always put others ahead of himself,” Hardy said.

“It was never about him.”

Saturday’s service was about celebrating the larger-than-life personality of Bowers and they did it with stories.

“For me, Biff was more than a fantastic grandfather. He was an elaborate storyteller,” said Bowers’ granddaughter, Scarlet Guy.

“He was my personal lifeguard and pool manager and he was my best friend.”

Bowers was inducted into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 as a builder.