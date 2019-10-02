Van Halen is ‘finished,’ says David Lee Roth

Send this page to someone via email

Three weeks after announcing a string of residency shows in Las Vegas, David Lee Roth made an appearance on 101 WRIF’s Talkin’ Rock show to promote the performances.

“Meltdown,” the host of the Detroit-based podcast, was eager to ask the iconic singer about the status of Van Halen — the legendary rock band Roth has fronted on and off for around two decades.

Over the last couple of years, rumours of Van Halen planning another reunion tour have appeared in a number of outlets, however, Roth, 64, revealed that those plans had been “cancelled a number of times.”

“What happened to the Van Halen thing?” Meltdown asked. “Were you bummed out that you couldn’t play with those guys over the summer?”

“I think Van Halen’s finished, and this is the next phase,” Roth said, referring to his upcoming solo stint in Las Vegas.

The Runnin’ With the Devil singer proceeded to promote his Vegas tour, revealing that he would be playing a large number of Van Halen’s hits.

“This is not a representation. We’re not a tribute band,” Roth said. “This is not a gainful sort of ironic remember-how-anything-was. This is how it’s going to be.”

Though Roth says the band has reached its end, the official status of Van Halen is currently unclear.

The Dance the Night Away rockers have been inactive since concluding a four-month North American tour in 2015.

David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas will be Roth’s first solo residency in nearly 25 years. In 1995, he performed a brief stint of shows at the Bally’s Celebrity Showroom — a venue with a capacity of less than 1,500.

According to its official press release, the upcoming residency will highlight “26 instantly recognizable songs, including Jump and Panama.”

All tickets for the upcoming David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas shows are now on sale.

Tickets, updates and all additional information can be found through the official David Lee Roth website.

‘David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas’ dates

** All shows take place at the House of Blues — Las Vegas, Nev. **

Jan.: 8, 10, 11

March: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28