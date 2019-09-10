David Lee Roth announces Las Vegas residency

David Lee Roth has just unveiled plans for an all-new solo residency tour at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nev.

In January, Diamond Dave will kick off a nine-date stop at the popular venue with a mixture of solo songs and the much-beloved tracks he sang for Van Halen for most of his career.

“A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music,” the Dance the Night Away singer said in an official press release. “It starts with the best food on Earth, the fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year, and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

According to the release, the 64-year-old’s upcoming residency will highlight “26 instantly recognizable songs, including Jump, Panama, and California Girls.”

David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas will be Roth’s first solo residency in nearly 25 years. In 1995, he performed a brief stint of shows at the Bally’s Celebrity Showroom — a venue with a capacity of less than 1,500.

The status of Van Halen is unclear. The band has been inactive since concluding a North American tour that spanned four months in 2015.

—

Tickets for David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

Additional information and updates can be found through the official David Lee Roth website.

‘David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas’ dates

** All shows take place at the House of Blues — Las Vegas, Nev. **

Jan.: 8, 10, 11

March: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28