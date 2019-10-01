B.C. sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns days before Police Act investigation to be released

Embattled B.C. legislature sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz has resigned.

“The Honourable Darryl Plecas, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, announced today that Gary Lenz, Sergeant-at-Arms of the Legislative Assembly, has retired from his position, effective October 1, 2019,” a statement from the B.C. Legislature reads.

“The Sergeant-at-Arms is appointed pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution Act. The Legislative Assembly will undertake steps to appoint a successor to this position.”

Global News has learned that Lenz has now seen a copy of an investigation done by former Vancouver deputy police chief Doug LePard. LePard’s investigation looked into allegations Lenz had broken the rules under the provincial Police Act.

Both Speaker Darryl Plecas and his chief of staff Alan Mullen told reporters last week that the findings of the investigation will soon be released to the public.

“That investigation is expected to conclude here in the coming weeks, so we will have come information on that,” Mullen said last week.

Last November, Clerk Craig James and Lenz were put on administrative leave with pay following concerns over misspending at the B.C. legislature.

Two months later, Plecas released a bombshell report finding misspending ranging from retirement bonuses, the purchase of suits and the personal use of a wood splitter bought for the legislature grounds.

James retired earlier this year after an independent investigation by former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverly McLachlin found he committed administrative misconduct related to misspending at the legislature.

Lenz was cleared of wrongdoing by McLachlin and until Monday was on administrative leave with pay. He was instant after the McLachlin Report that he would return to his job at the BC legislature.

“It was very difficult to comprehend how these allegations could be put in such a way it harmed myself, my family and my friends,” Lenz said in May.

“I’m not the type of person who holds on to the past, we need to look forward.”

The RCMP are still investigating allegations against both James and Lenz.

Last week the legislature released executive staff compensation for the pay period between April 1 and June 30.

During the three month period, James was paid $123,269 including a $63,750 vacation payout. He was also paid $1,174 for a vehicle allowance, although he regularly cycled to work while at the legislature. He officially retired on May 17, 2019.

During the same time period, Lenz was paid $61,889 while on paid leave. The compensation included a $1,067 vehicle allowance.