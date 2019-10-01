Vancouver Canucks to name captain at home opener next week

The Vancouver Canucks will finally name their new captain this month, but it won’t be until the players have hit the ice for a few games.

The Canucks will play two more games without a captain, Wednesday in Edmonton and Saturday in Calgary, before they return for their home opener.

That’s when head coach Travis Green says the team will award the “C” at a special event on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Rogers Arena.

#Canucks leadership group for this season: Chris T🅰️nev

🅰️lex Edler

Bra🅰️ndon Sutter

Bo Horv🅰️t As for the captain, we'll find out soon…👀 pic.twitter.com/Qoh6sFg9aj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 1, 2019

“We are going to name a captain this season. It’s a special moment. Something our fans should be able to witness firsthand,” said head coach Travis Green in a statement.

The team also teased its leadership group, tweeting that Chris Tanev, Alex Edler, Brandon Sutter and Bo Horvat with red highlighted “As” in their names.

READ MORE: Sedins have ‘perfect ending’ in emotional farewell victory at Rogers Arena

The home opener will also be the team’s Vancouver kickoff for its 50th season.

Horvat is considered the favourite to become new team’s new captain.

The Canucks spent the entire 2018-2019 season without a designated captain, following Henrik Sedin’s retirement in the spring of 2018.