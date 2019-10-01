Sports
October 1, 2019 4:49 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 4:51 pm

Vancouver Canucks to name captain at home opener next week

By Online Journalist  Global News

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat is viewed by many as a likely choice for the team's next captain.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A A

The Vancouver Canucks will finally name their new captain this month, but it won’t be until the players have hit the ice for a few games.

The Canucks will play two more games without a captain, Wednesday in Edmonton and Saturday in Calgary, before they return for their home opener.

That’s when head coach Travis Green says the team will award the “C” at a special event on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Rogers Arena.

“We are going to name a captain this season. It’s a special moment. Something our fans should be able to witness firsthand,” said head coach Travis Green in a statement.

The team also teased its leadership group, tweeting that Chris Tanev, Alex Edler, Brandon Sutter and Bo Horvat with red highlighted “As” in their names.

READ MORE: Sedins have ‘perfect ending’ in emotional farewell victory at Rogers Arena

The home opener will also be the team’s Vancouver kickoff for its 50th season.

Horvat is considered the favourite to become new team’s new captain.

The Canucks spent the entire 2018-2019 season without a designated captain, following Henrik Sedin’s retirement in the spring of 2018.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bo Horvat
Canucks
canucks 50th season
Canucks Captain
horvat
NHL
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.