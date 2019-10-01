Warrant issued for man accused of choking, robbing suspects at SkyTrain stations

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the man alleged to have choked two people into unconsciousness this summer in violent robberies may be headed to the Sunshine Coast.

Police identified Andrew Krizmantis, 42, on Tuesday, and said he may also be headed to eastern Canada.

He is now the subject of an arrest warrant, and police said they are “very concerned by the level of violence” he is willing to use.

READ MORE: Transit police seek public’s help finding suspect in violent robberies on SkyTrain platforms

The details of the alleged assaults are disturbing.

In the first case, on Aug. 18, he is accused of following one victim from a bus to the Marine Drive Canada Line station.

When the man refused to give him a cigarette, he allegedly tackled the man and put him into a headlock until the man passed out. When the man woke up, police said Kritmantis demanded that the victim buy him a drink in a nearby store, then fled with his phone.

WATCH: Transit police are looking for a suspect in two violent robberies where the victims were choked unconscious before they were robbed.

The second incident happened on Aug. 20, when he allegedly put a 26-year-old man in a headlock at the Stadium SkyTrain station, choking him into unconsciousness.

When the man woke up, his wallet was gone. Police said his credit card was used to buy $400 worth of goods from a convenience store.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after SkyTrain video showed woman pushed to platform, hit with coffee

Police are urging Kritmantis to turn himself in.

Krtizmantis is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one, with a stocky build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.