Transit police seek public’s help finding suspect in violent robberies on SkyTrain platforms

Metro Vancouver Transit Police need the public to help them identify a suspect of two violent robberies on Vancouver SkyTrain platforms last month.

According to police, the suspect choked both victims until they became unconscious, making off with a wallet and cell phone.

The first incident happened on Aug. 18 around 12:15 a.m., when police say the suspect befriended the 45-year-old victim while riding a bus towards the Marine Drive Canada Line station.

The suspect then followed the victim off the bus and asked him for a cigarette. When the victim refused, the suspect walked away.

He then returned shortly after, allegedly tackled the victim and put him in a headlock, choking him until he passed out.

When the victim regained consciousness, police say the suspect “demanded he buy him a drink” at the SkyTrain station.

The suspect then fled with the victim’s phone and boarded a SkyTrain while the victim was inside the store getting the drink.

Two days later, on Aug. 20 around 11:45 a.m., the suspect approached a 26-year-old man at the entrance to the Stadium SkyTrain station.

After the suspect started a conversation, the victim felt unsafe and tried to leave. Again, the suspect put the victim in a headlock and choked him until passing out.

When the victim woke up, his wallet was gone. Police say the victim’s credit card was used to purchase $400 worth of goods from a convenience store.

Transit police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton said both victims ended up with minimal injuries, but the incidents are still alarming.

“The real concerning part here is the level of violence that this suspect is willing to use,” he said. “That’s why we’re asking the public we need to identify this person and we need to make sure this isn’t happening again.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian or Indigenous in his late 30s, between five-feet-eight and five-feet-10-inches tall, with a stocky build and short brown hair.

In both incidents, the suspect had white-framed glasses with reflective lenses propped up on his forehead.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tipline at 604-516-7419.

We need the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed two violent robberies, choking the victim in each of the incidents until they became unconscious. If you know who this suspect is please call @TransitPolice tip-line 604-516-7419 or text 877777. pic.twitter.com/baH98AfSTq — Sgt. Clint Hampton (@SgtCHampton) September 12, 2019