Transit police ask public’s help identifying SkyTrain groping suspect

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of groping a woman on a SkyTrain last month.

Police say the alleged incident happened on July 25 around 11 a.m. on a SkyTrain travelling between 29 Avenue station in Vancouver and Edmonds station in Burnaby.

According to a statement from Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton Thursday, the suspect boarded the train and sat next to the female victim, pressing his leg against hers.

After the woman shifted over to make room for the suspect, the man then put his hand on her thigh, keeping it there “for several seconds.”

The man then stood up and stepped off the train, all without saying a single word to the victim.

“What’s especially concerning to us is that through a video review, we saw the suspect had actually been on SkyTrains for about an hour and a half prior to this incident,” Hampton said.

“He was getting on and off at various stations, and even backtracking at times,” he added. “So we’re worried there may be other victims out there.”

The suspect is described as a South Asian or possibly mixed-race man in his early-to-mid 20s, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine in height and roughly 160 pounds.

Images released from security footage shows he has black hair and a goatee, and was wearing a silver bracelet on each arm at the time of the incident.

Transit police are asking any potential witnesses or additional victims to come forward and call them, as well as anyone who may recognize the suspect.