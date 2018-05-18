Suspect arrested after SkyTrain video showed woman pushed to platform, hit with coffee

WARNING: Footage in the video above contains disturbing content and may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police have arrested a suspect following an April 6 incident that saw a woman having coffee tossed at her head before she was pushed to a SkyTrain platform at a New Westminster station.

He’s a 27-year-old Coquitlam resident, and he’s “well known to police.”

Video of the incident showed a woman trying to catch a train at about 10:45 a.m.

The doors closed before she could enter.

Police believe that the woman may have accidentally bumped the suspect as she tried to catch the train.

The woman and a man can be seen talking before a coffee is thrown at her head and back.

She then approached the man who pushed her to the ground, her head ending up near the edge of the platform.

Transit police received several tips after they released video of the incident. A member of the public recognized him from media coverage.

They later arrested their suspect, who has not been identified publicly, at a Coquitlam hotel. He was later released on a promise to appear.

A charge of assault is being recommended in his case.

He’s supposed to appear in court on July 11, in New Westminster.