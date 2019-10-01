Peterborough man accused of theft, credit card fraud
A Peterborough man faces theft and fraud charges involving a credit card.
On Sunday, Peterborough Police Service responded to a Reid Street residence for a reported theft of a wallet and use of a credit card.
Police say the victim left a wallet containing cards inside a vehicle. The accused allegedly gained access to the vehicle, stole the wallet and then used credit cards to purchase merchandise at a business.
Police say surveillance video shows the man stealing a set of headphones from the same business.
Later Sunday, police located and arrested the suspect.
Liam Bramley-Montgomery, 23, was arrested and charged with:
- Theft under $5,000
- 2 counts of unlawful use of a credit card
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Breach of probation.
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.
