October 1, 2019 1:23 pm

Peterborough man accused of theft, credit card fraud

Greg Davis

Peterborough police have arrested a man in connection to credit card theft and fraud.

A Peterborough man faces theft and fraud charges involving a credit card.

On Sunday, Peterborough Police Service responded to a Reid Street residence for a reported theft of a wallet and use of a credit card.

Police say the victim left a wallet containing cards inside a vehicle. The accused allegedly gained access to the vehicle, stole the wallet and then used credit cards to purchase merchandise at a business.

Police say surveillance video shows the man stealing a set of headphones from the same business.

Later Sunday, police located and arrested the suspect.

Liam Bramley-Montgomery, 23, was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft under $5,000
  • 2 counts of unlawful use of a credit card
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Breach of probation.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 15.

