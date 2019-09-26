Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud

A Peterborough woman is facing fraud and theft charges after she allegedly used another person’s credit card to make a purchase.

The Peterborough Police Service says the suspect and the victim were in a vehicle together on Wednesday. When the victim left the vehicle, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s wallet and used a credit card to purchase lottery tickets.

Police say they identified the accused via video surveillance at a store.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Amanda Gibson, 33, of Peterborough, and charged her with theft, unlawful use of a credit card, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

