Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud
A Peterborough woman is facing fraud and theft charges after she allegedly used another person’s credit card to make a purchase.
The Peterborough Police Service says the suspect and the victim were in a vehicle together on Wednesday. When the victim left the vehicle, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s wallet and used a credit card to purchase lottery tickets.
READ MORE: If your SIN was stolen in the Capital One breach, getting a new one isn’t easy
Police say they identified the accused via video surveillance at a store.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Amanda Gibson, 33, of Peterborough, and charged her with theft, unlawful use of a credit card, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.
She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
WATCH: Man trying to use stolen credit card arrested by police officer behind him
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.