Crime
September 26, 2019 11:49 am

Peterborough woman charged with credit card theft, fraud

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough woman has been charged with theft and fraud after allegedly using another person's credit card.

Elise Amendola / Global News
A A

A Peterborough woman is facing fraud and theft charges after she allegedly used another person’s credit card to make a purchase.

The Peterborough Police Service says the suspect and the victim were in a vehicle together on Wednesday. When the victim left the vehicle, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s wallet and used a credit card to purchase lottery tickets.

READ MORE: If your SIN was stolen in the Capital One breach, getting a new one isn’t easy

Police say they identified the accused via video surveillance at a store.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Amanda Gibson, 33, of Peterborough, and charged her with theft, unlawful use of a credit card, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

WATCH: Man trying to use stolen credit card arrested by police officer behind him

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Credit Card
Credit Card Fraud
Crime
Fraud
Peterborough
Peterborough crime
peterborough fraud
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.