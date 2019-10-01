Canada
October 1, 2019 10:05 am

RCMP finds home for adorable pup left on Manitoba detachment doorstep

By Online Journalist  Global News

This puppy was found on the doorstep of the Elphinstone RCMP detachment.

RCMP Manitoba / Twitter
A A

RCMP in Elphinstone, Man., had an unexpected visitor recently, when a starving puppy was dropped off on the Westman-area detachment’s doorstep.

Thankfully, an animal lover in the RCMP’s 911 call centre heard about the little guy, and after officers fed him and took him to the vet, he was adopted into a new home.

READ MORE: MFNPS police dog with a nose for crime makes two more collars

Police said although this story has a happy ending, it’s a crime to abandon an animal.

WATCH: Getting rescue dogs the proper medical treatment

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
abandoned animal
Abandoned dog
dog news
Dogs
Elphinstone
Elphinstone rcmp
Manitoba RCMP
Puppy
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.