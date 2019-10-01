RCMP finds home for adorable pup left on Manitoba detachment doorstep

RCMP in Elphinstone, Man., had an unexpected visitor recently, when a starving puppy was dropped off on the Westman-area detachment’s doorstep.

Thankfully, an animal lover in the RCMP’s 911 call centre heard about the little guy, and after officers fed him and took him to the vet, he was adopted into a new home.

Police said although this story has a happy ending, it’s a crime to abandon an animal.

Last week, a starving puppy was left on the Elphinstone RCMP doorstep. Officers fed him & took him to the vet. While listening over the radios, an animal lover in our #rcmpmb OCC (911) decided to adopt him. He’s now loving life & trying to remember to pee on his training mat. pic.twitter.com/urQSc1rfNl — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 30, 2019

