Morden to cancel free citywide internet service

Residents in Morden, MB will soon have to add an extra bill to their monthly expenses.

The southern Manitoba city’s high-speed internet, which was first introduced as a basic service like sewer and water, is now being cancelled.

“The city of Morden will continue to explore opportunities to recuperate or redirect the initial investment to maximize the connectivity of city-owned buildings and facilities so we can continue to provide efficient public services,” says a statement on Morden’s website.

The service saw residents pay an initial installation fee for a router in 2018, while tax dollars covered the rest of the service.

An online post on Modern’s website, shows the 5G internet service Morenet will be cancelled on Oct. 30.

The post says the technical viability, costs and associated risks meant the service wasn’t a long term solution.

When the town first started the program a year ago, they believed they were the first in Canada to offer internet service at no monthly cost.