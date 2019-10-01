Port Dover-area collision leaves 1 dead, 3 with life-threatening injuries

Norfolk County OPP say one person is dead and three others suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision northwest of Port Dover on Monday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers responded to a “violent head-on collision” on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road at around 3:20 p.m.

“One vehicle was travelling eastbound, one vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 6 when they both violently collided,” Sanchuk said.

Sanchuk added that a total of four people were involved in the crash, and three were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I am sad to say that one person is deceased as a result of this motor vehicle collision.”

The collision forced officers to close Highway 6 between Ryerse Road and Blueline Road for part of Monday afternoon. The highway has since reopened.

Police have not provided an update on the three people in hospital. There is no word on whether any charges are pending in relation to the crash.