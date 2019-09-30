Oxford OPP seek help in suspicious missing persons case

Oxford OPP are appealing to the public as officers investigate the disappearance of James Edward Blakley.

The 41-year-old man was reported missing from an address on Brownsville Road in South West Oxford Township on the afternoon of Sept. 10, but he was last seen getting into a taxi heading to the Tillsonburg area at roughly 2 p.m. on Aug. 30.

“As circumstances surrounding the male’s disappearance are considered suspicious, the investigation is being conducted by members of the Oxford County OPP major crime unit and OPP West Region criminal operations,” police wrote in a release.

Blakley is described as white, about 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, with light red/blonde hair. He has a scar on his forehead and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.