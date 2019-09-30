Canada
September 30, 2019 8:34 pm

How a pilot project is making drop-offs safer at a West Island elementary school 

Six graders greet elementary school children in the morning for new CAA Quebec pilot project.

Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Foundation has launched a new pilot project at Springdale Elementary school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux to make drop-offs safer for children and faster for parents.

As of Monday, designated student “patrollers” will now assist parents who are dropping their children off at school by car.

An adult crossing guard will first let a group of cars into a designated drop-off zone, then Grade 6 students wearing yellow vests will open the car door and usher younger children safely onto school grounds.

Marco Harrison, the director of the CAA-Quebec foundation, said the project aims to bring order and safety to the busy morning rush hour.

“We see a lot of behaviors that we don’t like — double parking, dropping the kids on the street side, speeding,” he said.

CAA-Quebec plans to implement the pilot project across the province starting next year.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

