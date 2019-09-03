Lethbridge school safety patrollers hit the streets

Students in the Lethbridge School District had their first day back in classes on Tuesday.

School safety patrollers also had their first day back on the job, helping their classmates safely cross the street.

A group of grade five and six students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School donned reflective vests and grabbed their stop signs to head out before class.

“We’re really thankful for what they do,” said Const. Rob Thibeau of the Lethbridge Police Service.

“They’re a great asset to the city and the schools as a whole, and they really are helping to save lives. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

The students are volunteers, and AMA school safety patroller co-ordinator Allison Pike said the role of patroller does more than just keep kids safe.

“Students are able to be leaders within their own school community,” Pike said.

“They often go on to volunteer in their community as well.”

Since 1937, many generations of school safety patrollers have kept students safe. The AMA program has grown to include 500 schools across the province.

Students involved said it’s a rewarding experience.

“I love just being out there,” patroller Bella Lindemann said.

“Even if it’s cold, it’s still fun holding the stop sign and directing traffic. It’s really important that students safely get across the road on busy days like this.”

LPS is reminding drivers that school zones are back in effect and that with or without school safety patrollers present, it’s important to go slow and be aware of any pedestrians and cyclists around you.