1,754 tickets issued to drivers in back-to-school safety blitz: Toronto police

Toronto police say they handed out 1,754 tickets to drivers during a back-to-school safety initiative within the first week of classes.

In a release issued Monday morning, police said that between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, officers were outside schools across the city educating and reminding drivers, parents and the community about traffic safety.

Police said officers were able to catch drivers who were speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted or not making a full stop at a stop sign as well as drivers who had parked illegally.

“Making sure kids get to and from school safely is and will continue to be a priority for police. This work would not be possible without the support of parents and the local community,” Sgt. Brett Moore with the force’s traffic services said.

Moore said officers reminded drivers of the importance of staying focused and in control at all times to be prepared for any hazards or changes in road conditions.

“We stopped too many drivers during the campaign who did not make this commitment. Speeding, being distracted, parking illegally and being in a rush often contribute to collisions, especially in busy areas with kids crossing roads,” Moore said.

Out of the 1,754 tickets, police said 873 tickets were sign offences and 625 tickets were for speeding, the two most common violations.

“Collisions do happen, but by slowing down and keeping your eye on the road, it can prevent children from being seriously injured,” Moore said. “You cannot take back a collision after it has happened.”

