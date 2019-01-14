Education
More police presence around West Island school to catch people breaking road rules

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Police from Station 1 in Montreal’s West Island are cracking down on lawbreakers and reminding everyone to drive safely in school zones.

“Our mission and priority is to prevent unfortunate incidents from occurring and we need your collaboration in order to attain these objectives. So, please slow down and respect the rules and laws,” the force said.

“Let’s all be vigilant and cautious especially when in school zones.”

In a letter sent out to schools on the territory, Station 1 confirmed there will be an increased police presence in all school corridors.

Officers will be ticketing anyone they seen breaking the rules of the Highway Safety Code.

In particular, police will be checking for infractions related to:

  • illegal U-turns
  • not stopping at stop signs
  • double parking
  • parking in no stopping zones
  • parking in bus zones
  • not following bus signals,
  • speeding
  • jaywalking (not crossing at the intersections),
  • driving with an electronic device in hand

Station 1 oversees Baie d’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Kirkland, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Senneville.

