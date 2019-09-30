Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexual assault following investigation

A Leduc RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in an off-duty incident over two years ago following an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation.

Early on Thursday, July 6, 2017, the officer allegedly assaulted a woman. On July 24, 2017, ASIRT, the police watchdog, was directed to investigate the incident.

ASIRT’s investigation turned up evidence providing reasonable grounds that the assault was committed and the matter was turned over to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine if a standard for prosecution was present in the evidence.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson reviewed the investigation and ACPS opinion, determining the officer should be charged.

On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Const. Kelly Brown was charged with one count of sexual assault and is due to appear in court on Oct. 17.

According to Alberta RCMP, Const. Brown is currently suspended with pay and has been suspended since July 2017.