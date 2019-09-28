Canada
September 28, 2019 5:25 pm

Calgary YWCA celebrates opening of new facility

YWCA Calgary is celebrating the opening of its first new building in nearly 50 years.

A grand opening event took place Saturday for the YW Calgary Hub facility in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

The project began construction in 2017 and will offer transitional shelter for 100 women, as well as counselling, childcare and employment support.

“A woman will walk through our doors on one of the worst days of her life and will be warmly greeted in this space; her new home,” YW Calgary CEO Sue Tomney said.

The Calgary Hub will also offer public co-ed fitness facilities as well as a community kitchen and multi-purpose public spaces.

“We have this beautiful building, and we have this community who has supported that, and for that, I’m truly, truly grateful,” Tomney said at the opening event Saturday afternoon.

The project received $8.6 million in funding from the provincial government, as well as $560,000 from the City of Calgary.

The total cost of the project was $60 million.

Each year, YW Calgary supports more than 5,800 women in the city.

 

 

 

