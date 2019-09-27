Police release surveillance images of Burlington nightclub stabbing suspect

Nearly a month after a stabbing at a Burlington nightclub, Halton Regional Police have released surveillance images of a suspect.

Halton police allege the suspect stabbed a man in the shoulder with an unknown object during a fight at the Island Nightclub on Aug. 31.

The suspect ran off and the victim was treated and released from hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build, about 21 years old, with short dreadlock style hair and unshaven.

Police say the man was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants and wore a black satchel slung off of his shoulder.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.