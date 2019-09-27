Toasty Toes Sock Drive aims to provide socks for Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable

Saskatchewan chiropractors and the Salvation Army are teaming up to provide socks for the province’s most vulnerable people.

They’re looking to collect 15,000 pairs of socks during the 2019 Toasty Toes Sock Drive.

The head of the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan said no one should suffer through the coldest months of the year without socks on their feet.

“Collecting and donating socks is one of the ways we can help those in our communities,” said the association’s president, Dr. Kevin Henbid.

“Saskatchewan’s chiropractors are proud to rally around this cause.”

This is the fourth year for the campaign. Over 50,000 pairs of socks were collected in the first three years.

The socks will be donated to the Salvation Army, who will distribute them throughout the province.

“It’s incredible to see the community go above and beyond for those in need,” said Blair Malazdrewich, the divisional communications co-ordinator for the Salvation Army’s Prairie Division.

“We are inspired by the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan vision to give back, not only by warming feet, but hearts as well.”

The campaign runs from Sept. 23 to Nov. 22 and donations can be made at any chiropractic office in Saskatchewan.

