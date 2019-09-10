$650K donation to support new Saskatoon hospice

Local philanthropists Gordon and Jill Rawlinson are supporting a new hospice being built in Saskatoon.

The Rawlinson’s, who own Rawlco Radio, made the $650,000 donation on Tuesday to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation’s Close to Home campaign.

“St. Paul’s has a long history of compassionately caring for the most vulnerable in our midst,” hospital executive director Karen Barber said in a press release.

“The Rawlinson’s gift to our Close To Home campaign will help us to support Saskatchewan residents in their time of need, and will help people live their lives to the fullest, as they journey toward end of life.”

Construction and renovations to the Hospice at Glengarda are funded as a part of the foundation’s 20-million campaign for hospice and end-of-life care.

The campaign has reached over $18.5 million to date, according to officials. To donate, contact the foundation at 306-655-5821 or visit online.

Hospital officials said the 15-bed facility, which is expected to be running in 2020, will be Saskatchewan’s first free-standing residential hospice.