Bride-to-be brings her wedding photo shoot to ailing ‘Nana’ in hospice

Tara Foley’s 102-year-old grandmother was too sick to fly to Texas for her wedding day, so Foley brought the big-day magic to her instead.

In a series of touching photographs shared before Tara Foley’s June wedding day, Foley’s grandmother, Stasia Foley, is visibly overwhelmed by the sight of her beloved granddaughter in her white wedding dress.

Foley shared the photos in a heartwarming Facebook post about her Nana, who passed away shortly after the wedding.

“When my Nana was put on hospice, the nurse asked her what her goals were. She replied that she wanted to be at my wedding. They reluctantly told her they didn’t want her flying anymore (she was nearly 103 years old) and her heart was failing,” the post reads.

“I decided to fly to her with my wedding dress. It was unaltered and didn’t fit yet but none of that mattered,” Foley wrote. “Her smile and her laugh are forever etched in my mind and the love between us will live in my heart … When I said goodbye to her that night, I think we both knew it would be the last time we would see each other.”

“Nana” hung on for 27 more days before passing away, Foley added in the post. “I am so blessed to have this be my last memory with her,” she wrote.

“I knew that going to her was the next closest thing that I could do to make her wish come true,” Foley told Good Morning America.

“I felt closer to her that day than ever before. It was like we forgot the cameras were there and we just laughed and smiled at one another.”

It’s a moment she’ll clearly hold on to forever, and what a surprise it was for her family, who saw the photos just before Foley’s June 1 wedding day.

Her family members are pictured wiping away tears as the bride reveals one of the photos captured during the secret shoot with Stasia.

“I have yet to find the right words to convey how special this day was with my Nana,” Foley wrote in another Facebook post shared on Aug. 23. “I’ll never find the right words to express the love and emotions we all felt when I shared the photos with my family on my wedding day.”

A picture is absolutely worth a thousand words.

