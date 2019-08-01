107-year-old woman claims staying single is the secret to a long life

Louise Signore turned 107 on Wednesday, and over a plate of fruit and sandwiches, she shared her advice on living a long life: Don’t get married.

The Harlem-born, Bronx-based woman celebrated her big day at Co-op City’s Bartow Senior Center, where staff have been throwing her parties since she turned 99, she told CBSN New York.

Signore, who was born in 1912, has a few tips on how to live a long life.

“I have to have exercise… I still do a little dancing. And then after my lunch, I play bingo,” she said. “I think the secret of 107 [is] I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married.'”

As it turns out, the real secret to Signore’s longevity might be in here genes.

Her sister is 102 years old and her mom lived until she was 97, the broadcasting station reported.

It’s all in the diet, too, according to Signore, who says she almost never eats cake.

“Italian food is very good for you,” she said. “I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.”

There’s much to be said about the healthiness of the Mediterranean diet.

Monaco, a city-state on France’s Mediterranean coastline, has the highest life expectancy at 89.52 years, according to the CIA World Factbook in 2015.

Italy’s life expectancy is 81.98, which, of course, Signore has far surpassed.

As of August 1, the oldest known living person is Kane Tanaka of Japan, aged 116 years and 211 days old.

Japan has one of the longest average lifespans at 83.98 years.

