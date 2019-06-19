Canada
Saskatoon philanthropist donates $1M to Hospice at Glengarda

During the event Tuesday, a $1-million donation was made to the Close to Home campaign for hospice and end-of-life care.

Local philanthropist Robert Steane has made a $1-million donation to the Hospice at Glengarda.

Steane made the donation on Tuesday in Saskatoon.

“My parents were generous in philanthropy and so I learned from them,” Robert Steane said in a press release.

“I’ve always felt that if you are able to and you are in a fortunate position, you should give back to the community.”

Construction and renovations to the 15-bed facility are funded as a part of St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation’s $20-million Close to Home campaign for hospice and end-of-life care.

“We are grateful for [Steane’s] thoughtfulness in considering how patient care will be delivered in this new facility,” St. Paul’s Hospital executive director Karen Barber said in a statement.

“Your heartfelt commitment to leaving a legacy helps change the way we care for those facing end-of-life.”

Officials with the hospital said they are developing Saskatchewan’s first free-standing residential hospice.

The Catholic health facility is expected to be running in 2020.

