Sod-turning kicks off construction of Hospice at Glengarda in Saskatoon

Tuesday marked the official launch of the construction phase for a 15-bed hospice in Saskatoon.

Members of the community gathered to witness the ceremonial sod-turning to mark the milestone for the Hospice at Glengarda.

“There are many people like me who will not be able to die at home, or would wish not to do so. And we yet would like to die in a home-like setting, rather than an institutional one,” patient advisor Delores Wolfe said in a press release.

“The Hospice at Glengarda is a most welcome answer to our desire.”

Construction and renovations to the facility are funded as a part of St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation’s $20-million Close to Home campaign.

During the event Tuesday, a $2-million donation to the campaign from local philanthropists Leslie and Irene Dubé was announced.

Officials with St. Paul’s Hospital said they are developing Saskatchewan’s first free-standing residential hospice.

“Today brings us closer to seeing enhanced end-of-life care within our province,” Sharon Garratt, vice-president of integrated urban health with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said in a statement.

“The Hospice at Glengarda will support care teams in providing safe, seamless care for patients and their families during some of the most difficult days in their care journey.”

The Catholic health facility is expected to be running in 2020.