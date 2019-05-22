Roof at new Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford leaks, needs replacing

The roof on the newest hospital to open in Saskatchewan needs to be replaced.

The Saskatchewan government said a product failure happened with the modular roofing panels installed across the Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB).

Access Prairies Partnership (APP), which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the SHNB, said the entire roof needs replacing.

Extensive testing was done after the roof leaked during the spring melt, APP said in a statement.

The testing found the modular roof panels shrunk, creating gaps and the potential for water infiltration across the roof system, APP said.

They recommended a full replacement of the entire roof as the best way to address the problem.

The Saskatchewan government said its top priority throughout the roof replacement is minimizing the impact on patients, while ensuring their safety, along with staff and visitors.

All costs for the roof replacement will be APP’s responsibility under the public-private partnership agreement for the SHNB, government officials said.

A plan is currently being developed by APP to replace the roof, officials said.

The 284-bed Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford opened in March 2019 at a cost of $407 million.