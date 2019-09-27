2 charged in Dufferin County drug trafficking investigation: OPP
A 20-year-old from Orangeville and a 25-year-old from Caledon have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation, Dufferin OPP say.
On Thursday afternoon, police say they seized prescription opiates and Canadian money.
The two suspects were also charged with numerous drug trafficking offences, police add.
Both individuals will appear in court in Orangeville in October.
Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
