September 27, 2019 12:52 pm

2 charged in Dufferin County drug trafficking investigation: OPP

On Thursday afternoon, police say they seized a prescription opiates and Canadian money.

A 20-year-old from Orangeville and a 25-year-old from Caledon have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation, Dufferin OPP say.

The two suspects were also charged with numerous drug trafficking offences, police add.

Both individuals will appear in court in Orangeville in October.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

